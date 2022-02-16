Teradyne Inc. (NASDAQ: TER): Performance Review And Forecast

In the last trading session, 1.99 million shares of the Teradyne Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) were traded, and its beta was 1.52. Most recently the company’s share price was $118.10, and it changed around $5.79 or 5.16% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $19.97B. TER currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $168.91, offering almost -43.02% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $102.51, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 13.2% since then. We note from Teradyne Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.94 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.92 million.

Teradyne Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 22 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 2 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 6 recommended TER as a Hold, whereas 14 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Teradyne Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $1.29 for the current quarter.

Teradyne Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) trade information

Instantly TER has showed a green trend with a performance of 5.16% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 122.20 on Tuesday, 02/15/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 3.36%. The company’s shares are currently down -27.78% year-to-date, but still up 1.47% over the last five days. On the other hand, Teradyne Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) is -28.24% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 5.58 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.7 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $141.10, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 16.3% from its current value. Analyst projections state that TER is forecast to be at a low of $105.00 and a high of $175.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -48.18% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 11.09% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Teradyne Inc. (TER) estimates and forecasts

Teradyne Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 1.73 percent over the past six months and at a -17.89% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 4.80%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 17.30% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 17.10% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 18.10%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 16 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $866.67 million in revenue for the current quarter. 15 analysts expect Teradyne Inc. to make $878.33 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $759 million and $781.61 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 14.20%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 12.40%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 34.60%. Teradyne Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 64.50% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 14.16% per year for the next five years.

TER Dividends

Teradyne Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around April 25 and April 29. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 0.34 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.40. It is important to note, however, that the 0.34% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision. The average dividend yield for the past five years averaged 0.63 per year.

Teradyne Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.27% of Teradyne Inc. shares, and 98.42% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 98.68%. Teradyne Inc. stock is held by 1,026 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 10.46% of the shares, which is about 18.17 million shares worth $1.98 billion.

Blackrock Inc., with 7.69% or 13.34 million shares worth $1.46 billion as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Columbia Fds Ser Tr II-Columbia Seligman Technology & Information Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2021. The former held 4.66 million shares worth $508.32 million, making up 2.68% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Columbia Fds Ser Tr II-Columbia Seligman Technology & Information Fund held roughly 3.76 million shares worth around $456.36 million, which represents about 2.16% of the total shares outstanding.