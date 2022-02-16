TD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: GLG) Stock: A Game-Changer?

In the last trading session, 1.02 million shares of the TD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GLG) were traded, and its beta was 0.85. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.24, and it changed around -$0.02 or -8.29% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $38.54M. GLG currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $2.77, offering almost -1054.17% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.21, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 12.5% since then. We note from TD Holdings Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 1.05 million.

Instantly GLG has showed a red trend with a performance of -8.29% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.3180 on Tuesday, 02/15/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 24.53%. The company’s shares are currently down -42.18% year-to-date, but still down -15.91% over the last five days. On the other hand, TD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GLG) is -21.72% down in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $60.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 99.6% from its current value. Analyst projections state that GLG is forecast to be at a low of $60.00 and a high of $60.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -24900.0% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -24900.0% from its current level to reach the projected low.

TD Holdings Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on June 04.

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 27.32% of TD Holdings Inc. shares, and 0.24% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 0.33%. TD Holdings Inc. stock is held by 9 institutions, with HRT Financial LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 0.07% of the shares, which is about 91597.0 shares worth $62881.0.

Virtu Financial LLC, with 0.06% or 88368.0 shares worth $60664.0 as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

The former held 13130.0 shares worth $6646.0, making up 0.01% of all outstanding shares.