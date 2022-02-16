Home  »  Business   »  Stock Performance And Outlook Of SuperCom Ltd. (NA...

Stock Performance And Outlook Of SuperCom Ltd. (NASDAQ: SPCB)

In today’s recent session, 1.1 million shares of the SuperCom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPCB) have been traded, and its beta is 0.40. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.61, and it changed around $0.03 or 5.33% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $11.45M. SPCB at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $2.95, offering almost -383.61% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.40, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 34.43% since then. We note from SuperCom Ltd.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 1.18 million.

SuperCom Ltd. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended SPCB as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. SuperCom Ltd. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.1 for the current quarter.

SuperCom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPCB) trade information

Instantly SPCB has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 5.33% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.6467 on Tuesday, 02/15/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 5.67%. The company’s shares are currently up 4.13% year-to-date, but still up 3.94% over the last five days. On the other hand, SuperCom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPCB) is 11.16% up in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $2.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 69.5% from its current value. Analyst projections state that SPCB is forecast to be at a low of $2.00 and a high of $2.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -227.87% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -227.87% from its current level to reach the projected low.

SuperCom Ltd. (SPCB) estimates and forecasts

The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 5.40%, up from the previous year.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -54.30%.

SPCB Dividends

SuperCom Ltd.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around April 28 and May 02.

SuperCom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPCB)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 22.98% of SuperCom Ltd. shares, and 17.80% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 23.12%. SuperCom Ltd. stock is held by 15 institutions, with Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 0.69% of the shares, which is about 0.11 million shares worth $62215.0.

Fortress Investment Group LLC, with 0.66% or 0.11 million shares worth $59221.0 as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

The former held 8931.0 shares worth $6143.0, making up 0.05% of all outstanding shares.

