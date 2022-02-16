Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ: SBUX): Is It A Gold Mine Or A Disaster In The Making?

In today’s recent session, 1.4 million shares of the Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) have been traded, and its beta is 0.89. Most recently the company’s share price was $93.82, and it changed around -$0.69 or -0.73% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $110.55B. SBUX at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $126.32, offering almost -34.64% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $92.42, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 1.49% since then. We note from Starbucks Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 8.30 million.

Starbucks Corporation stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.20. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 34 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 2 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 17 recommended SBUX as a Hold, whereas 15 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight.

Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) trade information

Instantly SBUX has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -0.73% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 96.81 on Tuesday, 02/15/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 3.09%. The company’s shares are currently down -19.20% year-to-date, but still down -0.43% over the last five days. On the other hand, Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) is -5.60% down in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $115.21, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 18.57% from its current value. Analyst projections state that SBUX is forecast to be at a low of $100.00 and a high of $136.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -44.96% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -6.59% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Starbucks Corporation (SBUX) estimates and forecasts

Starbucks Corporation share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -18.92 percent over the past six months and at a 3.40% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 25.00%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 13.30%. Starbucks Corporation earnings are expected to increase by 351.00% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 11.40% per year for the next five years.

SBUX Dividends

Starbucks Corporation’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around April 25 and April 29. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 2.07 percent and its annual dividend per share was 1.96. It is important to note, however, that the 2.07% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX)’s Major holders