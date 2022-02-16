SRTS Stock Forecast 2022: Sensus Healthcare Inc. Remains Weak With A Upside Of 70.41%

In the last trading session, 1.37 million shares of the Sensus Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:SRTS) were traded, and its beta was 0.44. Most recently the company’s share price was $10.41, and it changed around $1.39 or 15.41% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $166.77M. SRTS currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $9.27, offering almost 10.95% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $3.08, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 70.41% since then. We note from Sensus Healthcare Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.27 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 280.28K.

Sensus Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:SRTS) trade information

Instantly SRTS has showed a green trend with a performance of 15.41% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 10.60 on Tuesday, 02/15/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.79%. The company’s shares are currently up 44.18% year-to-date, but still up 34.84% over the last five days. On the other hand, Sensus Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:SRTS) is 17.89% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.1 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.39 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $12.10, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 13.97% from its current value. Analyst projections state that SRTS is forecast to be at a low of $8.00 and a high of $17.50. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -68.11% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 23.15% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Sensus Healthcare Inc. (SRTS) estimates and forecasts

Sensus Healthcare Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 210.75 percent over the past six months and at a 16.00% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 15.80%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -47.10%.

SRTS Dividends

Sensus Healthcare Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in March.

Sensus Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:SRTS)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 28.89% of Sensus Healthcare Inc. shares, and 7.91% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 11.12%. Sensus Healthcare Inc. stock is held by 22 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 2.89% of the shares, which is about 0.48 million shares worth $1.73 million.

Invenomic Capital Management, LP, with 1.64% or 0.27 million shares worth $0.98 million as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Northern Lights Fd Tr II-Invenomic Fd were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2021. The former held 0.3 million shares worth $1.07 million, making up 1.79% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Northern Lights Fd Tr II-Invenomic Fd held roughly 0.23 million shares worth around $0.94 million, which represents about 1.41% of the total shares outstanding.