Shares Of Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: RXRX) Could Show A Loss Of -210.92%

In the last trading session, 1.03 million shares of the Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $11.90, and it changed around $0.58 or 5.12% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.98B. RXRX currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $42.81, offering almost -259.75% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $9.86, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 17.14% since then. We note from Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 1.55 million.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 2 recommended RXRX as a Hold, whereas 4 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.31 for the current quarter.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX) trade information

Instantly RXRX has showed a green trend with a performance of 5.12% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 12.89 on Tuesday, 02/15/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 7.68%. The company’s shares are currently down -30.53% year-to-date, but still up 3.57% over the last five days. On the other hand, Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX) is -13.83% up in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $32.67, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 63.58% from its current value. Analyst projections state that RXRX is forecast to be at a low of $28.00 and a high of $37.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -210.92% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -135.29% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RXRX) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates provided by 4 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $5.2 million in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. to make $8.8 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -39.20% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 24.10% per year for the next five years.

RXRX Dividends

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on November 10.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 17.71% of Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, and 74.47% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 90.49%. Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock is held by 144 institutions, with Baillie Gifford and Company being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 13.87% of the shares, which is about 22.12 million shares worth $378.97 million.

Laurion Capital Management, LP, with 2.46% or 3.92 million shares worth $90.28 million as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF and Vanguard U.S. Growth Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Nov 29, 2021. The former held 2.35 million shares worth $44.96 million, making up 1.47% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard U.S. Growth Fund held roughly 1.61 million shares worth around $40.6 million, which represents about 1.01% of the total shares outstanding.