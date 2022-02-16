Shares Of Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE: CVE) Could Show A Loss Of -37.45%

In today’s recent session, 2.15 million shares of the Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) have been traded, and its beta is 2.85. Most recently the company’s share price was $16.02, and it changed around $0.48 or 3.09% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $30.43B. CVE at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $16.17, offering almost -0.94% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $6.69, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 58.24% since then. We note from Cenovus Energy Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 10.46 million.

Cenovus Energy Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 18 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 2 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended CVE as a Hold, whereas 16 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Cenovus Energy Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.42 for the current quarter.

Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) trade information

Instantly CVE has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 3.09% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 16.17 on Tuesday, 02/15/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.93%. The company’s shares are currently up 26.55% year-to-date, but still up 7.92% over the last five days. On the other hand, Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) is 4.65% up in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $18.81, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 14.83% from its current value. Analyst projections state that CVE is forecast to be at a low of $15.73 and a high of $22.02. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -37.45% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 1.81% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE) estimates and forecasts

Cenovus Energy Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 99.74 percent over the past six months and at a 116.05% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 55.10%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 8.00%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $10.02 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Cenovus Energy Inc. to make $9.66 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2022.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 20.00%.

CVE Dividends

Cenovus Energy Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 07 and February 11. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 0.71 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.11. It is important to note, however, that the 0.71% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 31.80% of Cenovus Energy Inc. shares, and 46.62% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 68.36%. Cenovus Energy Inc. stock is held by 497 institutions, with Capital Research Global Investors being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 9.40% of the shares, which is about 188.07 million shares worth $2.31 billion.

ConocoPhillips, with 4.54% or 90.93 million shares worth $1.12 billion as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Growth Fund Of America Inc and Europacific Growth Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Nov 29, 2021. The former held 129.84 million shares worth $1.54 billion, making up 6.49% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Europacific Growth Fund held roughly 57.24 million shares worth around $575.86 million, which represents about 2.86% of the total shares outstanding.