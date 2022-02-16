SeaWorld Entertainment Inc.’s (NYSE: SEAS) Stock Prices May Increase Drastically In The Near Future.

In the last trading session, 1.59 million shares of the SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) were traded, and its beta was 2.26. Most recently the company’s share price was $70.68, and it changed around $3.69 or 5.51% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $5.50B. SEAS currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $70.48, offering almost 0.28% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $34.35, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 51.4% since then. We note from SeaWorld Entertainment Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.32 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 949.10K.

SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.20. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 10 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 2 recommended SEAS as a Hold, whereas 7 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.32 for the current quarter.

SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) trade information

Instantly SEAS has showed a green trend with a performance of 5.51% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 71.35 on Tuesday, 02/15/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.94%. The company’s shares are currently up 8.97% year-to-date, but still up 11.34% over the last five days. On the other hand, SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) is 11.76% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 5.23 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 6.03 day(s).

SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. (SEAS) estimates and forecasts

SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 43.28 percent over the past six months and at a 165.91% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 28.40%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 155.20% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 64.90% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 241.60%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 9 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $342.19 million in revenue for the current quarter. 7 analysts expect SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. to make $249.89 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $154.07 million and $171.92 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 122.10%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 45.40%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -55.10%. SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -461.80% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 31.46% per year for the next five years.

SEAS Dividends

SeaWorld Entertainment Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 23 and February 28.

SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. (NYSE:SEAS)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.34% of SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. shares, and 106.47% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 107.92%. SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. stock is held by 301 institutions, with Hill Path Capital, LP being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 35.21% of the shares, which is about 27.21 million shares worth $1.5 billion.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 6.65% or 5.14 million shares worth $284.44 million as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Bridge Builder Tr-Bridge Builder Large Cap Value Fd and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2021. The former held 1.49 million shares worth $82.38 million, making up 1.93% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 1.46 million shares worth around $80.69 million, which represents about 1.89% of the total shares outstanding.