Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE: RCL)’s Outlook Shocks Bears.

In the last trading session, 3.55 million shares of the Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) were traded, and its beta was 2.55. Most recently the company’s share price was $86.27, and it changed around $3.52 or 4.25% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $25.51B. RCL currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $99.24, offering almost -15.03% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $64.20, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 25.58% since then. We note from Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 4.76 million.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.50. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 16 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 7 recommended RCL as a Hold, whereas 7 deemed it a Buy, and 1 rated it as Underweight. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. is expected to report earnings per share of -$3.91 for the current quarter.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) trade information

Instantly RCL has showed a green trend with a performance of 4.25% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 90.55 on Tuesday, 02/15/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 4.73%. The company’s shares are currently up 12.18% year-to-date, but still down -0.01% over the last five days. On the other hand, Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) is 2.52% down in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $95.54, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 9.7% from its current value. Analyst projections state that RCL is forecast to be at a low of $61.00 and a high of $136.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -57.64% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 29.29% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL) estimates and forecasts

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 13.48 percent over the past six months and at a 89.11% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 28.40%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 22.10% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 46.40% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -22.80%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 10 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $1.03 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 8 analysts expect Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. to make $1.66 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $34.14 million and $42.01 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 2,909.50%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 3,844.50%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -61.40%.

RCL Dividends

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 21 and February 25.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 14.07% of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. shares, and 74.86% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 87.12%. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. stock is held by 911 institutions, with Capital International Investors being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 10.45% of the shares, which is about 26.63 million shares worth $2.37 billion.

Capital Research Global Investors, with 10.07% or 25.65 million shares worth $2.28 billion as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Growth Fund Of America Inc and Investment Company Of America were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2021. The former held 23.28 million shares worth $2.07 billion, making up 9.14% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Investment Company Of America held roughly 10.13 million shares worth around $900.96 million, which represents about 3.98% of the total shares outstanding.