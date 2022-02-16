Revance Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: RVNC): One Stock To Trade As Economic Progress Advances

In the last trading session, 1.07 million shares of the Revance Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC) were traded, and its beta was 0.94. Most recently the company’s share price was $13.35, and it changed around $0.51 or 3.97% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $973.88M. RVNC currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $33.83, offering almost -153.41% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $11.84, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 11.31% since then. We note from Revance Therapeutics Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 700.25K.

Revance Therapeutics Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.80. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 10 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended RVNC as a Hold, whereas 8 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Revance Therapeutics Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$1.04 for the current quarter.

Revance Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC) trade information

Instantly RVNC has showed a green trend with a performance of 3.97% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 14.12 on Tuesday, 02/15/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 5.45%. The company’s shares are currently down -18.20% year-to-date, but still down -1.69% over the last five days. On the other hand, Revance Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC) is -13.09% down in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $28.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 52.32% from its current value. Analyst projections state that RVNC is forecast to be at a low of $17.00 and a high of $55.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -311.99% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -27.34% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Revance Therapeutics Inc. (RVNC) estimates and forecasts

Revance Therapeutics Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -48.57 percent over the past six months and at a 11.73% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 8.40%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 16.10% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 13.90% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 390.30%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 9 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $23.23 million in revenue for the current quarter. 3 analysts expect Revance Therapeutics Inc. to make $24.22 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $11.13 million and $13.3 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 108.70%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 82.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -10.00%. Revance Therapeutics Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -32.60% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 11.60% per year for the next five years.

RVNC Dividends

Revance Therapeutics Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 21 and February 25.

Revance Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 2.88% of Revance Therapeutics Inc. shares, and 83.52% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 86.00%. Revance Therapeutics Inc. stock is held by 246 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 7.48% of the shares, which is about 5.37 million shares worth $149.65 million.

JP Morgan Chase & Company, with 7.08% or 5.08 million shares worth $141.59 million as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Smallcap World Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2021. The former held 4.51 million shares worth $125.72 million, making up 6.29% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 1.95 million shares worth around $54.19 million, which represents about 2.71% of the total shares outstanding.