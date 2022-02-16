Red Rock Resorts Inc. (NASDAQ: RRR) Stock Forecast: By 2022, Bulls Expect $66.00 Per Share

In the last trading session, 1.81 million shares of the Red Rock Resorts Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) were traded, and its beta was 2.51. Most recently the company’s share price was $51.65, and it changed around $1.97 or 3.97% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $6.12B. RRR currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $55.84, offering almost -8.11% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $26.29, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 49.1% since then. We note from Red Rock Resorts Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 961.02K.

Red Rock Resorts Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.30. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 9 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 3 recommended RRR as a Hold, whereas 5 deemed it a Buy, and 1 rated it as Underweight. Red Rock Resorts Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.68 for the current quarter.

Red Rock Resorts Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) trade information

Instantly RRR has showed a green trend with a performance of 3.97% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 54.14 on Tuesday, 02/15/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 4.6%. The company’s shares are currently down -6.11% year-to-date, but still up 4.03% over the last five days. On the other hand, Red Rock Resorts Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) is 6.60% up in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $56.56, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 8.68% from its current value. Analyst projections state that RRR is forecast to be at a low of $45.00 and a high of $66.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -27.78% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 12.88% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Red Rock Resorts Inc. (RRR) estimates and forecasts

Red Rock Resorts Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 35.65 percent over the past six months and at a -4.55% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 11.30%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 74.40% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 155.40% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 35.80%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 9 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $410.46 million in revenue for the current quarter. 6 analysts expect Red Rock Resorts Inc. to make $403.86 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $343.41 million and $337.49 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 19.50%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 19.70%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -21.10%.

RRR Dividends

Red Rock Resorts Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around May 02 and May 06.

Red Rock Resorts Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 8.23% of Red Rock Resorts Inc. shares, and 95.97% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 104.57%. Red Rock Resorts Inc. stock is held by 273 institutions, with BAMCO Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 11.62% of the shares, which is about 7.98 million shares worth $408.73 million.

Zeke Capital Advisors, Llc, with 9.32% or 6.4 million shares worth $328.02 million as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Smallcap World Fund and MFS Mid Cap Growth Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2021. The former held 3.14 million shares worth $160.96 million, making up 4.57% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, MFS Mid Cap Growth Fund held roughly 2.51 million shares worth around $119.1 million, which represents about 3.65% of the total shares outstanding.