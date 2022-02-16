Quantum-Si incorporated (NASDAQ: QSI) Stock: Can It Go Higher?

In the last trading session, 2.07 million shares of the Quantum-Si incorporated (NASDAQ:QSI) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $4.06, and it changed around -$0.27 or -6.24% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $582.98M. QSI currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $25.00, offering almost -515.76% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $4.16, which indicates that the current value has fallen by an impressive -2.46% since then. We note from Quantum-Si incorporated’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 1.12 million.

Quantum-Si incorporated stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended QSI as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Quantum-Si incorporated is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.14 for the current quarter.

Quantum-Si incorporated (NASDAQ:QSI) trade information

Instantly QSI has showed a red trend with a performance of -6.24% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 5.00 on Tuesday, 02/15/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 18.8%. The company’s shares are currently down -48.41% year-to-date, but still down -5.58% over the last five days. On the other hand, Quantum-Si incorporated (NASDAQ:QSI) is -30.48% down in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $13.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 68.77% from its current value. Analyst projections state that QSI is forecast to be at a low of $13.00 and a high of $13.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -220.2% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -220.2% from its current level to reach the projected low.

QSI Dividends

Quantum-Si incorporated’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on November 10.

Quantum-Si incorporated (NASDAQ:QSI)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 28.90% of Quantum-Si incorporated shares, and 31.98% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 44.98%. Quantum-Si incorporated stock is held by 79 institutions, with ARK Investment Management, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 10.81% of the shares, which is about 12.7 million shares worth $105.9 million.

Foresite Capital Management IV, LLC, with 3.80% or 4.46 million shares worth $37.23 million as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF and Smallcap World Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Nov 29, 2021. The former held 10.94 million shares worth $70.91 million, making up 9.32% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Smallcap World Fund held roughly 2.5 million shares worth around $20.85 million, which represents about 2.13% of the total shares outstanding.