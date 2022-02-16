Home  »  Business   »  Quantum-Si incorporated (NASDAQ: QSI) Stock: Can I...

Quantum-Si incorporated (NASDAQ: QSI) Stock: Can It Go Higher?

In the last trading session, 2.07 million shares of the Quantum-Si incorporated (NASDAQ:QSI) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $4.06, and it changed around -$0.27 or -6.24% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $582.98M. QSI currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $25.00, offering almost -515.76% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $4.16, which indicates that the current value has fallen by an impressive -2.46% since then. We note from Quantum-Si incorporated’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 1.12 million.

Quantum-Si incorporated stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended QSI as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Quantum-Si incorporated is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.14 for the current quarter.

Quantum-Si incorporated (NASDAQ:QSI) trade information

Instantly QSI has showed a red trend with a performance of -6.24% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 5.00 on Tuesday, 02/15/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 18.8%. The company’s shares are currently down -48.41% year-to-date, but still down -5.58% over the last five days. On the other hand, Quantum-Si incorporated (NASDAQ:QSI) is -30.48% down in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $13.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 68.77% from its current value. Analyst projections state that QSI is forecast to be at a low of $13.00 and a high of $13.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -220.2% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -220.2% from its current level to reach the projected low.

QSI Dividends

Quantum-Si incorporated’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on November 10.

Quantum-Si incorporated (NASDAQ:QSI)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 28.90% of Quantum-Si incorporated shares, and 31.98% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 44.98%. Quantum-Si incorporated stock is held by 79 institutions, with ARK Investment Management, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 10.81% of the shares, which is about 12.7 million shares worth $105.9 million.

Foresite Capital Management IV, LLC, with 3.80% or 4.46 million shares worth $37.23 million as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

>> 5 Best Growth Stocks for 2022 <<

>> 5 Best Growth Stocks for 2022 <<

ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF and Smallcap World Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Nov 29, 2021. The former held 10.94 million shares worth $70.91 million, making up 9.32% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Smallcap World Fund held roughly 2.5 million shares worth around $20.85 million, which represents about 2.13% of the total shares outstanding.

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published.

RECENT NEWS

[youtube-feed num=3 showheader=false  layout="gallery" subscribecolor="#FF0000"]
Related Videos
[youtube-feed num=6 showheader=false subscribecolor="#FF0000"]
On Key

Related Posts

Marketing Sentinel is a free online newspaper packed with exclusive content, news, articles and much more! The information agency “Marketing Sentinel” was established at the end of 2004. Its founder and leader is Lewis Roberts. IA “Marketing Sentinel” seeks to provide the news and analytical information to both American and foreign audiences, events and events in the USA and all over the world reliably, objectively and promptly.

Contact us: contact@20.122.162.90
© Marketingsentinel. All rights reserved.