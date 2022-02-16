QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ: QCOM): Would You Buy Today?

In the last trading session, 11.02 million shares of the QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) were traded, and its beta was 1.26. Most recently the company’s share price was $173.00, and it changed around $7.87 or 4.77% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $206.14B. QCOM currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $193.58, offering almost -11.9% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $122.17, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 29.38% since then. We note from QUALCOMM Incorporated’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 15.37 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 11.43 million.

QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) trade information

Instantly QCOM has showed a green trend with a performance of 4.77% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 184.00 on Tuesday, 02/15/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 5.98%. The company’s shares are currently down -5.40% year-to-date, but still down -3.13% over the last five days. On the other hand, QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) is -8.32% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 14.87 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.18 day(s).

QUALCOMM Incorporated (QCOM) estimates and forecasts

QUALCOMM Incorporated share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 19.80 percent over the past six months and at a 37.70% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 12.10%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 38.20% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 30.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 18.30%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 22 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $10.41 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 22 analysts expect QUALCOMM Incorporated to make $9.58 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 15.60%. QUALCOMM Incorporated earnings are expected to increase by 74.00% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 14.68% per year for the next five years.

QCOM Dividends

QUALCOMM Incorporated’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around April 26 and May 02. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 1.57 percent and its annual dividend per share was 2.72. It is important to note, however, that the 1.57% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision. The average dividend yield for the past five years averaged 3.13 per year.

QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.14% of QUALCOMM Incorporated shares, and 74.64% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 74.75%. QUALCOMM Incorporated stock is held by 2,738 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 9.26% of the shares, which is about 103.69 million shares worth $13.37 billion.

Blackrock Inc., with 6.97% or 78.06 million shares worth $10.07 billion as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2021. The former held 31.87 million shares worth $4.11 billion, making up 2.85% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard 500 Index Fund held roughly 23.69 million shares worth around $3.06 billion, which represents about 2.11% of the total shares outstanding.