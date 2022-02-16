Preferred Apartment Communities Inc. (NYSE:APTS) Receives Different Reactions From Analysts

In today’s recent session, 4.45 million shares of the Preferred Apartment Communities Inc. (NYSE:APTS) have been traded, and its beta is 1.22. Most recently the company’s share price was $25.26, and it changed around $1.98 or 8.53% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.16B. APTS at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $23.55, offering almost 6.77% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $7.36, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 70.86% since then. We note from Preferred Apartment Communities Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 683.07K.

Preferred Apartment Communities Inc. (NYSE:APTS) trade information

Instantly APTS has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 8.53% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 25.31 on Tuesday, 02/15/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.2%. The company’s shares are currently up 28.90% year-to-date, but still up 28.62% over the last five days. On the other hand, Preferred Apartment Communities Inc. (NYSE:APTS) is 28.69% up in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $19.00, which translates to bulls needing to decrease their stock price by -32.95% from its current value. Analyst projections state that APTS is forecast to be at a low of $17.00 and a high of $24.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge 4.99% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 32.7% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Preferred Apartment Communities Inc. (APTS) estimates and forecasts

Preferred Apartment Communities Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 101.38 percent over the past six months and at a 0.93% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 4.80%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -48.80%.

APTS Dividends

Preferred Apartment Communities Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 28 and March 04. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 3.01 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.70. It is important to note, however, that the 3.01% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Preferred Apartment Communities Inc. (NYSE:APTS)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 2.97% of Preferred Apartment Communities Inc. shares, and 53.03% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 54.65%. Preferred Apartment Communities Inc. stock is held by 237 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 9.49% of the shares, which is about 5.03 million shares worth $61.48 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 7.01% or 3.71 million shares worth $45.38 million as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Oct 30, 2021. The former held 2.36 million shares worth $29.71 million, making up 4.45% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 1.32 million shares worth around $16.09 million, which represents about 2.48% of the total shares outstanding.