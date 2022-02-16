Plains All American Pipeline L.P. (NASDAQ: PAA) Shares Could Drop Up To -57.12%

In today’s recent session, 1.66 million shares of the Plains All American Pipeline L.P. (NASDAQ:PAA) have been traded, and its beta is 1.94. Most recently the company’s share price was $10.82, and it changed around $0.19 or 1.83% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $7.38B. PAA at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $12.38, offering almost -14.42% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $8.07, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 25.42% since then. We note from Plains All American Pipeline L.P.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 7.3 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.62 million.

Plains All American Pipeline L.P. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.30. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 24 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 3 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 6 recommended PAA as a Hold, whereas 14 deemed it a Buy, and 1 rated it as Underweight. Plains All American Pipeline L.P. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.27 for the current quarter.

Plains All American Pipeline L.P. (NASDAQ:PAA) trade information

Instantly PAA has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 1.83% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 11.22 on Tuesday, 02/15/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 3.57%. The company’s shares are currently up 13.81% year-to-date, but still down -8.76% over the last five days. On the other hand, Plains All American Pipeline L.P. (NASDAQ:PAA) is -2.92% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 25.07 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 6.52 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $13.74, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 21.25% from its current value. Analyst projections state that PAA is forecast to be at a low of $11.00 and a high of $17.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -57.12% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -1.66% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Plains All American Pipeline L.P. (PAA) estimates and forecasts

Plains All American Pipeline L.P. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 9.70 percent over the past six months and at a 32.63% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of -3.00%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 345.50% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 16.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 57.90%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 9 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $9.58 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 6 analysts expect Plains All American Pipeline L.P. to make $10.05 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $5.96 billion and $6.96 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 60.70%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 44.50%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -47.50%.

PAA Dividends

Plains All American Pipeline L.P.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around May 02 and May 06. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 6.77 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.72. It is important to note, however, that the 6.77% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision. The average dividend yield for the past five years averaged 8.60 per year.

Plains All American Pipeline L.P. (NASDAQ:PAA)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 34.65% of Plains All American Pipeline L.P. shares, and 45.15% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 69.10%. Plains All American Pipeline L.P. stock is held by 357 institutions, with Alps Advisors Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 7.09% of the shares, which is about 51.63 million shares worth $525.03 million.

Blackstone Inc, with 4.78% or 34.83 million shares worth $354.24 million as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Alps ETF Tr-Alerian MLP ETF and Center Coast Brookfield Midstream Focus Fd were the top two Mutual Funds as of Aug 30, 2021. The former held 48.66 million shares worth $453.98 million, making up 6.68% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Center Coast Brookfield Midstream Focus Fd held roughly 8.99 million shares worth around $91.46 million, which represents about 1.23% of the total shares outstanding.