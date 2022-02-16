Phillips Edison & Company Inc. (NASDAQ: PECO): Get Ready For The Next Few Months

In the last trading session, 1.29 million shares of the Phillips Edison & Company Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $32.53, and it changed around $1.19 or 3.80% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $3.64B. PECO currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $36.35, offering almost -11.74% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $26.51, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 18.51% since then. We note from Phillips Edison & Company Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.48 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 852.54K.

Phillips Edison & Company Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.40. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 8 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 3 recommended PECO as a Hold, whereas 5 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Phillips Edison & Company Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.01 for the current quarter.

Phillips Edison & Company Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO) trade information

Instantly PECO has showed a green trend with a performance of 3.80% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 33.39 on Tuesday, 02/15/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 2.58%. The company’s shares are currently down -1.54% year-to-date, but still up 2.68% over the last five days. On the other hand, Phillips Edison & Company Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO) is -2.28% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 2.17 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 8.27 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $37.13, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 12.39% from its current value. Analyst projections state that PECO is forecast to be at a low of $32.00 and a high of $43.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -32.19% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 1.63% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Phillips Edison & Company Inc. (PECO) estimates and forecasts

Phillips Edison & Company Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 9.79 percent over the past six months and at a -10.05% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 6.30%.

Consensus estimates provided by 6 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $119.79 million in revenue for the current quarter. 5 analysts expect Phillips Edison & Company Inc. to make $119.66 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -27.50%. Phillips Edison & Company Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 119.20% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 5.20% per year for the next five years.

PECO Dividends

Phillips Edison & Company Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on November 04. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 3.32 percent and its annual dividend per share was 1.08. It is important to note, however, that the 3.32% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Phillips Edison & Company Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 2.37% of Phillips Edison & Company Inc. shares, and 112.59% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 115.33%. Phillips Edison & Company Inc. stock is held by 131 institutions, with FMR, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 16.37% of the shares, which is about 3.21 million shares worth $98.52 million.

Massachusetts Financial Services Co., with 13.25% or 2.6 million shares worth $79.75 million as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Janus Henderson Small Cap Value Fund and MFS Series Trust XIII-MFS New Discovery Value Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2021. The former held 1.13 million shares worth $34.77 million, making up 5.78% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, MFS Series Trust XIII-MFS New Discovery Value Fund held roughly 1.1 million shares worth around $34.57 million, which represents about 5.62% of the total shares outstanding.