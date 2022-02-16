Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) – Investors View The Stock Differently Today

In the last trading session, 29.11 million shares of the Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) were traded, and its beta was 0.73. Most recently the company’s share price was $49.79, and it changed around -$0.01 or -0.02% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $278.47B. PFE currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $61.71, offering almost -23.94% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $33.36, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 33.0% since then. We note from Pfizer Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 42.10 million.

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) trade information

Instantly PFE has showed a red trend with a performance of -0.02% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 51.72 on Tuesday, 02/15/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 3.73%. The company’s shares are currently down -15.68% year-to-date, but still down -3.69% over the last five days. On the other hand, Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) is -9.39% down in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $60.21, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 17.31% from its current value. Analyst projections state that PFE is forecast to be at a low of $49.00 and a high of $76.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -52.64% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 1.59% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Pfizer Inc. (PFE) estimates and forecasts

Pfizer Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -1.25 percent over the past six months and at a 57.92% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 8.50%.

Consensus estimates provided by 6 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $219.22 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect Pfizer Inc. to make $242.09 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 1.20%. Pfizer Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -36.50% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 9.77% per year for the next five years.

PFE Dividends

Pfizer Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around May 02 and May 06. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 3.21 percent and its annual dividend per share was 1.60. It is important to note, however, that the 3.21% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.04% of Pfizer Inc. shares, and 67.43% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 67.46%. Pfizer Inc. stock is held by 3,491 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 8.19% of the shares, which is about 459.94 million shares worth $19.78 billion.

Blackrock Inc., with 7.32% or 410.83 million shares worth $17.67 billion as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2021. The former held 158.44 million shares worth $6.81 billion, making up 2.82% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard 500 Index Fund held roughly 117.74 million shares worth around $5.06 billion, which represents about 2.10% of the total shares outstanding.