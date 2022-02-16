Ouster Inc. (NYSE: OUST) Could Bring Massive Returns?

In the last trading session, 3.34 million shares of the Ouster Inc. (NYSE:OUST) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $3.22, and it changed around $0.17 or 5.57% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $579.60M. OUST currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $15.90, offering almost -393.79% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.86, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 11.18% since then. We note from Ouster Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.26 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.45 million.

Ouster Inc. (NYSE:OUST) trade information

Instantly OUST has showed a green trend with a performance of 5.57% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 3.57 on Tuesday, 02/15/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 9.8%. The company’s shares are currently down -38.08% year-to-date, but still down -8.00% over the last five days. On the other hand, Ouster Inc. (NYSE:OUST) is -19.90% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 6.59 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.99 day(s).

OUST Dividends

Ouster Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on November 08.

Ouster Inc. (NYSE:OUST)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 38.92% of Ouster Inc. shares, and 26.88% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 44.00%. Ouster Inc. stock is held by 128 institutions, with Tao Capital Management, LP being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 6.56% of the shares, which is about 11.25 million shares worth $82.37 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 5.29% or 9.07 million shares worth $66.42 million as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2021. The former held 3.19 million shares worth $23.35 million, making up 1.86% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund held roughly 2.82 million shares worth around $20.62 million, which represents about 1.64% of the total shares outstanding.