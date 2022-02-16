Olo Inc. (NYSE: OLO): Is It A Gold Mine Or A Disaster In The Making?

In the last trading session, 1.22 million shares of the Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $18.29, and it changed around $0.95 or 5.48% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $3.00B. OLO currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $49.00, offering almost -167.91% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $13.94, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 23.78% since then. We note from Olo Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 1.41 million.

Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) trade information

Instantly OLO has showed a green trend with a performance of 5.48% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 19.30 on Tuesday, 02/15/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 5.23%. The company’s shares are currently down -12.11% year-to-date, but still up 2.46% over the last five days. On the other hand, Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) is 5.84% up in the 30-day period.

Olo Inc. (OLO) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates provided by 6 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $39.09 million in revenue for the current quarter. 6 analysts expect Olo Inc. to make $43.44 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 20.30%.

OLO Dividends

Olo Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on November 09.

Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.80% of Olo Inc. shares, and 37.20% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 37.50%. Olo Inc. stock is held by 159 institutions, with Raine Capital Llc being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 59.95% of the shares, which is about 34.22 million shares worth $1.03 billion.

Battery Management Corp., with 16.22% or 9.26 million shares worth $278.1 million as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Smallcap World Fund and Virtus Equity Tr-Virtus KAR Small Cap Growth Fd were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2021. The former held 3.87 million shares worth $116.24 million, making up 6.78% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Virtus Equity Tr-Virtus KAR Small Cap Growth Fd held roughly 1.92 million shares worth around $57.69 million, which represents about 3.37% of the total shares outstanding.