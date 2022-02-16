MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE: MYTE): Get Ready For The Next Few Months

In the last trading session, 1.15 million shares of the MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $14.17, and it changed around -$0.27 or -1.87% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.31B. MYTE currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $35.57, offering almost -151.02% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $14.12, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 0.35% since then. We note from MYT Netherlands Parent B.V.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.25 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 187.05K.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) trade information

Instantly MYTE has showed a red trend with a performance of -1.87% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 16.93 on Tuesday, 02/15/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 16.3%. The company’s shares are currently down -33.19% year-to-date, but still down -12.10% over the last five days. On the other hand, MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) is -21.19% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 3.11 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 26.79 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $30.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 52.77% from its current value. Analyst projections state that MYTE is forecast to be at a low of $21.87 and a high of $35.25. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -148.76% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -54.34% from its current level to reach the projected low.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (MYTE) estimates and forecasts

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -50.30 percent over the past six months and at a 0.00% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of -1.10%.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. earnings are expected to increase by -669.40% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 50.60% per year for the next five years.

MYTE Dividends

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 23 and February 28.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 78.32% of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. shares, and 26.12% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 120.43%. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. stock is held by 75 institutions, with Sylebra Capital Ltd being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 4.08% of the shares, which is about 3.52 million shares worth $94.72 million.

Fred Alger Management, LLC, with 3.87% or 3.34 million shares worth $89.84 million as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Alger Weatherbie Specialized Growth Fund and Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Oct 30, 2021. The former held 1.23 million shares worth $32.4 million, making up 1.42% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund held roughly 1.05 million shares worth around $28.23 million, which represents about 1.21% of the total shares outstanding.