MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE: MNSO) Stock: Can It Go Higher?

In the last trading session, 1.01 million shares of the MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $9.86, and it changed around $0.45 or 4.78% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $3.06B. MNSO currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $34.64, offering almost -251.32% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $8.87, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 10.04% since then. We note from MINISO Group Holding Limited’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.34 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 683.91K.

MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO) trade information

Instantly MNSO has showed a green trend with a performance of 4.78% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 10.44 on Tuesday, 02/15/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 5.56%. The company’s shares are currently down -4.64% year-to-date, but still up 3.79% over the last five days. On the other hand, MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO) is 3.25% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 3.65 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 4.94 day(s).

MINISO Group Holding Limited (MNSO) estimates and forecasts

MINISO Group Holding Limited share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -24.33 percent over the past six months and at a 53.85% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 25.60%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 100.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 12.50% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 26.60%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 3 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $419.16 million in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect MINISO Group Holding Limited to make $452.92 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022.

MINISO Group Holding Limited earnings are expected to increase by 50.00% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 36.26% per year for the next five years.

MNSO Dividends

MINISO Group Holding Limited’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 22 and February 27. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 1.62 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.16. It is important to note, however, that the 1.62% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.00% of MINISO Group Holding Limited shares, and 22.99% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 22.99%. MINISO Group Holding Limited stock is held by 91 institutions, with Canada Pension Plan Investment Board being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 6.03% of the shares, which is about 13.53 million shares worth $206.24 million.

Schroder Investment Management Group, with 3.93% or 8.83 million shares worth $134.5 million as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Matthews International Fds-Matthews Asia Dividend Fd and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2021. The former held 2.58 million shares worth $39.35 million, making up 1.15% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx held roughly 0.86 million shares worth around $14.55 million, which represents about 0.38% of the total shares outstanding.