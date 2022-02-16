Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ: FB) Stock: Will It Keep Climbing Higher?

In the last trading session, 42.42 million shares of the Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were traded, and its beta was 1.32. Most recently the company’s share price was $221.00, and it changed around $3.3 or 1.52% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $624.89B. FB currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $384.33, offering almost -73.9% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $214.78, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 2.81% since then. We note from Meta Platforms Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 75.73 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 29.19 million.

Meta Platforms Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 1.90. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 56 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 5 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 17 recommended FB as a Hold, whereas 33 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Meta Platforms Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $3.84 for the current quarter.

Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) trade information

Instantly FB has showed a green trend with a performance of 1.52% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 235.00 on Tuesday, 02/15/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 5.96%. The company’s shares are currently down -34.29% year-to-date, but still up 0.37% over the last five days. On the other hand, Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) is -33.41% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 26.43 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.31 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $328.05, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 32.63% from its current value. Analyst projections state that FB is forecast to be at a low of $220.00 and a high of $425.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -92.31% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 0.45% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Meta Platforms Inc. (FB) estimates and forecasts

Meta Platforms Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -38.35 percent over the past six months and at a -6.10% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of -2.50%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -1.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -8.20% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 36.90%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 38 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $33.38 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 25 analysts expect Meta Platforms Inc. to make $30.11 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $28.07 billion and $23.67 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 18.90%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 27.20%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 31.60%. Meta Platforms Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 36.40% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 21.35% per year for the next five years.

FB Dividends

Meta Platforms Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around April 26 and May 02.

Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.60% of Meta Platforms Inc. shares, and 80.02% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 80.50%. Meta Platforms Inc. stock is held by 4,210 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 7.73% of the shares, which is about 182.89 million shares worth $62.07 billion.

Blackrock Inc., with 6.59% or 155.89 million shares worth $52.91 billion as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2021. The former held 67.37 million shares worth $22.86 billion, making up 2.85% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard 500 Index Fund held roughly 50.06 million shares worth around $16.99 billion, which represents about 2.12% of the total shares outstanding.