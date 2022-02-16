Medpace Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: MEDP) Could See Prices Soar In The Coming Months

In the last trading session, 2.26 million shares of the Medpace Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) were traded, and its beta was 1.44. Most recently the company’s share price was $138.87, and it changed around -$35.36 or -20.30% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $5.03B. MEDP currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $231.00, offering almost -66.34% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $148.56, which indicates that the current value has fallen by an impressive -6.98% since then. We note from Medpace Holdings Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 236.92K.

Medpace Holdings Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 2.50. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 3 recommended MEDP as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Medpace Holdings Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $1.25 for the current quarter.

Medpace Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) trade information

Instantly MEDP has showed a red trend with a performance of -20.30% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 180.81 on Tuesday, 02/15/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 23.2%. The company’s shares are currently down -36.19% year-to-date, but still down -21.15% over the last five days. On the other hand, Medpace Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) is -21.34% down in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $195.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 28.78% from its current value. Analyst projections state that MEDP is forecast to be at a low of $190.00 and a high of $200.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -44.02% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -36.82% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Medpace Holdings Inc. (MEDP) estimates and forecasts

Medpace Holdings Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -22.61 percent over the past six months and at a 14.97% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 14.40%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -7.40% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 9.60% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 23.40%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 4 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $309.04 million in revenue for the current quarter. 3 analysts expect Medpace Holdings Inc. to make $329.67 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $259.68 million and $265.28 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 19.00%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 24.30%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 81.30%. Medpace Holdings Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 44.20% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 14.21% per year for the next five years.

MEDP Dividends

Medpace Holdings Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around April 25 and April 29.

Medpace Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 18.74% of Medpace Holdings Inc. shares, and 81.65% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 100.48%. Medpace Holdings Inc. stock is held by 472 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 10.45% of the shares, which is about 3.75 million shares worth $710.57 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 8.81% or 3.17 million shares worth $599.46 million as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2021. The former held 0.82 million shares worth $154.56 million, making up 2.27% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF held roughly 0.77 million shares worth around $175.03 million, which represents about 2.15% of the total shares outstanding.