McEwen Mining Inc. (NYSE: MUX): How It Has Performed & Trended

In the last trading session, 2.15 million shares of the McEwen Mining Inc. (NYSE:MUX) were traded, and its beta was 1.15. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.82, and it changed around -$0.04 or -3.52% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $365.91M. MUX currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $1.71, offering almost -108.54% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.80, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 2.44% since then. We note from McEwen Mining Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 2.19 million.

McEwen Mining Inc. (NYSE:MUX) trade information

Instantly MUX has showed a red trend with a performance of -3.52% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.9000 on Tuesday, 02/15/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 8.89%. The company’s shares are currently down -6.94% year-to-date, but still down -6.25% over the last five days. On the other hand, McEwen Mining Inc. (NYSE:MUX) is -9.61% down in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $1.81, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 54.7% from its current value. Analyst projections state that MUX is forecast to be at a low of $1.75 and a high of $2.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -143.9% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -113.41% from its current level to reach the projected low.

McEwen Mining Inc. (MUX) estimates and forecasts

McEwen Mining Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -20.67 percent over the past six months and at a 41.18% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 12.20%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -18.20%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $55.4 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect McEwen Mining Inc. to make $55.4 million in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2019. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $67.72 million and $67.72 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -18.20%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -18.20%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -40.90%.

MUX Dividends

McEwen Mining Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around October 27 and November 01.

McEwen Mining Inc. (NYSE:MUX)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 18.22% of McEwen Mining Inc. shares, and 26.97% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 32.98%. McEwen Mining Inc. stock is held by 164 institutions, with Van Eck Associates Corporation being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 4.96% of the shares, which is about 22.76 million shares worth $23.67 million.

State Street Corporation, with 3.08% or 14.13 million shares worth $14.69 million as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Junior Gold Miners ETF and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Metals & Mining ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2021. The former held 20.6 million shares worth $21.43 million, making up 4.49% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Metals & Mining ETF held roughly 12.74 million shares worth around $13.25 million, which represents about 2.77% of the total shares outstanding.