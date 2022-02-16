Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ:MASI) – Investors View The Stock Differently Today

In today’s recent session, 4.08 million shares of the Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ:MASI) have been traded, and its beta is 0.81. Most recently the company’s share price was $155.87, and it changed around -$72.97 or -31.89% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $12.79B. MASI at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $305.21, offering almost -95.81% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $198.24, which indicates that the recent value has fallen by an impressive -27.18% since then. We note from Masimo Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.37 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 335.09K.

Masimo Corporation stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.10. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 7 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 5 recommended MASI as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Masimo Corporation is expected to report earnings per share of $1.1 for the current quarter.

Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ:MASI) trade information

Instantly MASI has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -31.89% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 237.85 on Tuesday, 02/15/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 34.47%. The company’s shares are currently down -21.84% year-to-date, but still up 1.92% over the last five days. On the other hand, Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ:MASI) is -1.82% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.48 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 6.05 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $248.33, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 37.23% from its current value. Analyst projections state that MASI is forecast to be at a low of $200.00 and a high of $295.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -89.26% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -28.31% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Masimo Corporation (MASI) estimates and forecasts

Masimo Corporation share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -17.00 percent over the past six months and at a 8.52% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 14.70%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 12.20% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 16.70% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 7.60%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 7 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $319.04 million in revenue for the current quarter. 5 analysts expect Masimo Corporation to make $328.51 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $295.05 million and $299.04 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 8.10%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 9.90%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 21.70%. Masimo Corporation earnings are expected to increase by 20.50% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 11.90% per year for the next five years.

MASI Dividends

Masimo Corporation’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 21 and February 25.

Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ:MASI)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 8.15% of Masimo Corporation shares, and 85.15% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 92.71%. Masimo Corporation stock is held by 689 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 16.10% of the shares, which is about 8.89 million shares worth $2.41 billion.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 8.46% or 4.67 million shares worth $1.26 billion as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Blackrock Funds-Mid-Cap Growth Equity Portfolio and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Aug 30, 2021. The former held 1.55 million shares worth $420.36 million, making up 2.80% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 1.41 million shares worth around $380.45 million, which represents about 2.54% of the total shares outstanding.