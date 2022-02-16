Marrone Bio Innovations Inc. (NASDAQ: MBII): How It Has Performed & Trended

In the last trading session, 1.1 million shares of the Marrone Bio Innovations Inc. (NASDAQ:MBII) were traded, and its beta was 0.33. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.69, and it changed around $0.1 or 15.52% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $123.76M. MBII currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $2.85, offering almost -313.04% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.55, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 20.29% since then. We note from Marrone Bio Innovations Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.34 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 432.61K.

Marrone Bio Innovations Inc. (NASDAQ:MBII) trade information

Instantly MBII has showed a green trend with a performance of 15.52% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.6960 on Tuesday, 02/15/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.86%. The company’s shares are currently down -4.79% year-to-date, but still up 12.21% over the last five days. On the other hand, Marrone Bio Innovations Inc. (NASDAQ:MBII) is -14.26% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.33 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.33 day(s).

Marrone Bio Innovations Inc. (MBII) estimates and forecasts

Marrone Bio Innovations Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -42.86 percent over the past six months and at a 25.00% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 10.70%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 12.70%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 4 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $9.75 million in revenue for the current quarter. 3 analysts expect Marrone Bio Innovations Inc. to make $12.77 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $7.72 million and $11.04 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 26.30%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 15.70%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 40.30%. Marrone Bio Innovations Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 57.00% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 25.00% per year for the next five years.

MBII Dividends

Marrone Bio Innovations Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 21 and March 25.

Marrone Bio Innovations Inc. (NASDAQ:MBII)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.75% of Marrone Bio Innovations Inc. shares, and 77.56% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 78.94%. Marrone Bio Innovations Inc. stock is held by 98 institutions, with Macquarie Group Limited being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 9.55% of the shares, which is about 16.91 million shares worth $15.24 million.

Ardsley Advisory Partners, with 9.42% or 16.69 million shares worth $15.04 million as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Delaware Ivy Science and Technology Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2021. The former held 15.82 million shares worth $14.25 million, making up 8.93% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 2.81 million shares worth around $2.53 million, which represents about 1.59% of the total shares outstanding.