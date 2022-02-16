Home  »  Company   »  Markforged Holding Corporation (NYSE: MKFG) Shares...

Markforged Holding Corporation (NYSE: MKFG) Shares Might Go Down -58.30% This Year

In the last trading session, 1.06 million shares of the Markforged Holding Corporation (NYSE:MKFG) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $4.67, and it changed around $0.13 or 2.86% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $899.21M. MKFG currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $15.10, offering almost -223.34% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $3.97, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 14.99% since then. We note from Markforged Holding Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.85 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 784.19K.

Markforged Holding Corporation (NYSE:MKFG) trade information

Instantly MKFG has showed a green trend with a performance of 2.86% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 4.80 on Tuesday, 02/15/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 2.71%. The company’s shares are currently down -13.04% year-to-date, but still down -0.85% over the last five days. On the other hand, Markforged Holding Corporation (NYSE:MKFG) is -4.69% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.17 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.78 day(s).

Markforged Holding Corporation (MKFG) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates provided by 5 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $24.51 million in revenue for the current quarter. 4 analysts expect Markforged Holding Corporation to make $23.25 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022.

MKFG Dividends

Markforged Holding Corporation’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on November 10.

Markforged Holding Corporation (NYSE:MKFG)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 38.52% of Markforged Holding Corporation shares, and 42.29% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 68.78%. Markforged Holding Corporation stock is held by 65 institutions, with Summit Partners, L.P. being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 7.82% of the shares, which is about 14.53 million shares worth $95.3 million.

ARK Investment Management, LLC, with 5.01% or 9.31 million shares worth $61.06 million as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

ARK ETF Tr-ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF and Wasatch Small Cap Growth Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Oct 30, 2021. The former held 9.46 million shares worth $62.35 million, making up 5.09% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Wasatch Small Cap Growth Fund held roughly 4.23 million shares worth around $27.76 million, which represents about 2.28% of the total shares outstanding.

