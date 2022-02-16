Lumen Technologies Inc. (NYSE: LUMN) Is Something To Consider Today.

In the last trading session, 23.95 million shares of the Lumen Technologies Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) were traded, and its beta was 0.98. Most recently the company’s share price was $10.04, and it changed around $0.13 or 1.31% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $11.03B. LUMN currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $15.45, offering almost -53.88% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $9.72, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 3.19% since then. We note from Lumen Technologies Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 13.34 million.

Lumen Technologies Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) trade information

Instantly LUMN has showed a green trend with a performance of 1.31% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 12.87 on Tuesday, 02/15/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 21.99%. The company’s shares are currently down -20.00% year-to-date, but still down -20.82% over the last five days. On the other hand, Lumen Technologies Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) is -18.64% down in the 30-day period.

Lumen Technologies Inc. (LUMN) estimates and forecasts

Lumen Technologies Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -16.82 percent over the past six months and at a -21.99% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 11.30%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -4.90%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 11 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $4.86 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 6 analysts expect Lumen Technologies Inc. to make $4.73 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $5.12 billion and $5.03 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -5.10%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -6.00%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -22.20%.

LUMN Dividends

Lumen Technologies Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around November 02 and November 08. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 9.96 percent and its annual dividend per share was 1.00. It is important to note, however, that the 9.96% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Lumen Technologies Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.70% of Lumen Technologies Inc. shares, and 82.20% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 82.77%. Lumen Technologies Inc. stock is held by 986 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 12.25% of the shares, which is about 125.4 million shares worth $1.55 billion.

Temasek Holdings (Private) Limited, with 9.50% or 97.26 million shares worth $1.21 billion as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2021. The former held 31.17 million shares worth $386.14 million, making up 3.04% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund held roughly 24.94 million shares worth around $309.07 million, which represents about 2.44% of the total shares outstanding.