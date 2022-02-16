Let’s Talk About Wall Street’s Projection For Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE: TSM).

In today’s recent session, 1.45 million shares of the Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) have been traded, and its beta is 0.88. Most recently the company’s share price was $122.40, and it changed around -$2.12 or -1.70% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $623.32B. TSM at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $145.00, offering almost -18.46% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $107.58, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 12.11% since then. We note from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 11.12 million.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 40 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 8 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 3 recommended TSM as a Hold, whereas 29 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited is expected to report earnings per share of $1.12 for the current quarter.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) trade information

Instantly TSM has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -1.70% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 128.66 on Tuesday, 02/15/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 4.87%. The company’s shares are currently up 3.50% year-to-date, but still up 0.65% over the last five days. On the other hand, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) is -11.47% up in the 30-day period.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (TSM) estimates and forecasts

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 12.07 percent over the past six months and at a 32.28% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 32.20%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 15.50% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 14.60% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 24.90%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 6 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $15.62 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 4 analysts expect Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited to make $15.29 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $12.68 billion and $12.92 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 23.20%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 18.40%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 11.10%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited earnings are expected to increase by 50.00% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 15.80% per year for the next five years.

TSM Dividends

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in March. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 1.55 percent and its annual dividend per share was 1.93. It is important to note, however, that the 1.55% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.01% of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited shares, and 17.23% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 17.23%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited stock is held by 1,947 institutions, with Sanders Capital, Llc being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 0.81% of the shares, which is about 41.89 million shares worth $4.68 billion.

Capital World Investors, with 0.68% or 35.51 million shares worth $3.96 billion as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

American Balanced Fund and Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2021. The former held 29.29 million shares worth $3.27 billion, making up 0.56% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk held roughly 14.73 million shares worth around $1.67 billion, which represents about 0.28% of the total shares outstanding.