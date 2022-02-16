Let’s Talk About How Urban Edge Properties (NYSE: UE) Stock Is Doing.

In today’s recent session, 1.45 million shares of the Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) have been traded, and its beta is 1.67. Most recently the company’s share price was $18.71, and it changed around $1.22 or 6.98% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2.06B. UE at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $20.33, offering almost -8.66% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $14.00, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 25.17% since then. We note from Urban Edge Properties’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 728.96K.

Urban Edge Properties stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.20. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended UE as a Hold, whereas 3 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Urban Edge Properties is expected to report earnings per share of $0.07 for the current quarter.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) trade information

Instantly UE has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 6.98% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 18.88 on Tuesday, 02/15/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.9%. The company’s shares are currently down -7.95% year-to-date, but still down -0.96% over the last five days. On the other hand, Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) is -10.22% down in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $21.13, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 11.45% from its current value. Analyst projections state that UE is forecast to be at a low of $17.50 and a high of $25.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -33.62% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 6.47% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Urban Edge Properties (UE) estimates and forecasts

Urban Edge Properties share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -5.05 percent over the past six months and at a 23.86% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 6.70%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -56.20% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -58.80% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 17.90%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 2 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $68.65 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Urban Edge Properties to make $69.86 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $67.74 million and $67.55 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 1.30%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 3.40%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 15.20%. Urban Edge Properties earnings are expected to increase by -13.10% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 4.30% per year for the next five years.

UE Dividends

Urban Edge Properties’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around May 02 and May 06. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 3.43 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.60. It is important to note, however, that the 3.43% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 5.87% of Urban Edge Properties shares, and 100.56% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 106.83%. Urban Edge Properties stock is held by 300 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 14.35% of the shares, which is about 16.81 million shares worth $307.73 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 12.91% or 15.13 million shares worth $276.96 million as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Oct 30, 2021. The former held 5.51 million shares worth $96.55 million, making up 4.70% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 3.2 million shares worth around $58.52 million, which represents about 2.73% of the total shares outstanding.