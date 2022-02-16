Let’s Get Started On The Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE: CPG) Stock Forecast.

In the last trading session, 6.5 million shares of the Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) were traded, and its beta was 3.33. Most recently the company’s share price was $6.63, and it changed around $0.05 or 0.76% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $4.77B. CPG currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $6.98, offering almost -5.28% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.75, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 58.52% since then. We note from Crescent Point Energy Corp.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 7.04 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 6.62 million.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) trade information

Instantly CPG has showed a green trend with a performance of 0.76% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 6.82 on Tuesday, 02/15/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 2.79%. The company’s shares are currently up 24.16% year-to-date, but still up 7.46% over the last five days. On the other hand, Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) is 0.00% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 10.91 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.59 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $8.90, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 25.51% from its current value. Analyst projections state that CPG is forecast to be at a low of $6.69 and a high of $12.22. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -84.31% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -0.9% from its current level to reach the projected low.

CPG Dividends

Crescent Point Energy Corp.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 22 and February 28. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 2.11 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.14. It is important to note, however, that the 2.11% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision. The average dividend yield for the past five years averaged 2.89 per year.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.18% of Crescent Point Energy Corp. shares, and 39.61% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 39.68%. Crescent Point Energy Corp. stock is held by 206 institutions, with Franklin Resources, Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 6.08% of the shares, which is about 35.42 million shares worth $163.28 million.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd, with 5.11% or 29.75 million shares worth $137.16 million as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Franklin Value Investors Trust-Franklin Small Cap Value and DFA International Small Cap Value Portfolio were the top two Mutual Funds as of Oct 30, 2021. The former held 22.63 million shares worth $113.82 million, making up 3.89% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, DFA International Small Cap Value Portfolio held roughly 6.98 million shares worth around $35.13 million, which represents about 1.20% of the total shares outstanding.