Let’s Discuss The JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ: JBLU) Stock Forecast.

In today’s recent session, 1.28 million shares of the JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU) have been traded, and its beta is 1.42. Most recently the company’s share price was $16.11, and it changed around $0.08 or 0.50% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $5.33B. JBLU at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $21.96, offering almost -36.31% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $12.86, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 20.17% since then. We note from JetBlue Airways Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 7.92 million.

JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU) trade information

Instantly JBLU has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 0.50% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 16.24 on Tuesday, 02/15/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.8%. The company’s shares are currently up 12.57% year-to-date, but still up 2.49% over the last five days. On the other hand, JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU) is 7.95% up in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $17.77, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 9.34% from its current value. Analyst projections state that JBLU is forecast to be at a low of $11.00 and a high of $24.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -48.98% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 31.72% from its current level to reach the projected low.

JetBlue Airways Corporation (JBLU) estimates and forecasts

JetBlue Airways Corporation share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 8.60 percent over the past six months and at a 109.56% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 28.70%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 33.80% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 113.80% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 42.80%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 10 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $1.63 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 10 analysts expect JetBlue Airways Corporation to make $2.21 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $733 million and $1.5 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 122.70%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 47.70%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -34.90%.

JBLU Dividends

JetBlue Airways Corporation’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around April 25 and April 29.

JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.61% of JetBlue Airways Corporation shares, and 80.30% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 80.79%. JetBlue Airways Corporation stock is held by 488 institutions, with FMR, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 9.58% of the shares, which is about 30.48 million shares worth $433.98 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 9.09% or 28.9 million shares worth $411.49 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2021. The former held 8.99 million shares worth $137.5 million, making up 2.83% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF held roughly 8.61 million shares worth around $115.56 million, which represents about 2.71% of the total shares outstanding.