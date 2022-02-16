Let’s Discuss The Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE: EVRI) Stock Forecast.

In the last trading session, 1.1 million shares of the Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) were traded, and its beta was 2.71. Most recently the company’s share price was $23.92, and it changed around $1.6 or 7.17% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2.22B. EVRI currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $26.61, offering almost -11.25% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $12.77, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 46.61% since then. We note from Everi Holdings Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 724.82K.

Everi Holdings Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.50. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 8 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended EVRI as a Hold, whereas 8 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Everi Holdings Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.36 for the current quarter.

Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) trade information

Instantly EVRI has showed a green trend with a performance of 7.17% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 24.03 on Tuesday, 02/15/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.46%. The company’s shares are currently up 12.04% year-to-date, but still up 8.88% over the last five days. On the other hand, Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) is 17.43% up in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $32.13, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 25.55% from its current value. Analyst projections state that EVRI is forecast to be at a low of $28.00 and a high of $40.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -67.22% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -17.06% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Everi Holdings Inc. (EVRI) estimates and forecasts

Everi Holdings Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 6.17 percent over the past six months and at a 204.17% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 10.20%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 3,500.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 33.30% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 68.60%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 8 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $166.97 million in revenue for the current quarter. 8 analysts expect Everi Holdings Inc. to make $163.86 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $119.55 million and $122.54 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 39.70%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 33.70%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 9.70%. Everi Holdings Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -558.90% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 20.00% per year for the next five years.

EVRI Dividends

Everi Holdings Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 07 and March 11.

Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.74% of Everi Holdings Inc. shares, and 91.94% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 93.57%. Everi Holdings Inc. stock is held by 288 institutions, with Capital Research Global Investors being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 9.34% of the shares, which is about 8.5 million shares worth $205.42 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 6.32% or 5.75 million shares worth $139.12 million as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Smallcap World Fund and Carillon Ser Tr-Carillon Eagle Small Cap Growth Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2021. The former held 7.05 million shares worth $170.44 million, making up 7.75% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Carillon Ser Tr-Carillon Eagle Small Cap Growth Fund held roughly 3.46 million shares worth around $82.96 million, which represents about 3.80% of the total shares outstanding.