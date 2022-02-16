Legend Biotech Corporation (NASDAQ: LEGN) Surprises Bears With Its Outlook.

In the last trading session, 1.52 million shares of the Legend Biotech Corporation (NASDAQ:LEGN) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $40.60, and it changed around $0.88 or 2.22% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $5.89B. LEGN currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $58.00, offering almost -42.86% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $23.41, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 42.34% since then. We note from Legend Biotech Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 728.56K.

Legend Biotech Corporation stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.70. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended LEGN as a Hold, whereas 6 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Legend Biotech Corporation is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.37 for the current quarter.

Legend Biotech Corporation (NASDAQ:LEGN) trade information

Instantly LEGN has showed a green trend with a performance of 2.22% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 43.98 on Tuesday, 02/15/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 7.69%. The company’s shares are currently down -12.89% year-to-date, but still down -5.78% over the last five days. On the other hand, Legend Biotech Corporation (NASDAQ:LEGN) is -2.17% down in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $64.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 36.56% from its current value. Analyst projections state that LEGN is forecast to be at a low of $51.00 and a high of $71.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -74.88% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -25.62% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Legend Biotech Corporation (LEGN) estimates and forecasts

Legend Biotech Corporation share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 4.34 percent over the past six months and at a -11.72% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 8.40%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -68.20% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -23.30% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -11.60%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 4 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $14.22 million in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect Legend Biotech Corporation to make $15.5 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $40.78 million and $13.68 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -65.10%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 13.30%.

LEGN Dividends

Legend Biotech Corporation’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 16 and March 21.

Legend Biotech Corporation (NASDAQ:LEGN)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.53% of Legend Biotech Corporation shares, and 27.59% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 27.74%. Legend Biotech Corporation stock is held by 145 institutions, with HHLR Advisors, LTD being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 7.18% of the shares, which is about 11.05 million shares worth $558.94 million.

Capital International Investors, with 1.74% or 2.69 million shares worth $135.8 million as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Smallcap World Fund and Federated Hermes Kaufmann Small Cap Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2021. The former held 3.69 million shares worth $186.54 million, making up 2.40% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Federated Hermes Kaufmann Small Cap Fund held roughly 0.95 million shares worth around $50.13 million, which represents about 0.62% of the total shares outstanding.