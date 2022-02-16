Latch Inc. (NASDAQ: LTCH) Surprises Bears With Upbeat Outlook.

In the last trading session, 1.16 million shares of the Latch Inc. (NASDAQ:LTCH) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $5.82, and it changed around $0.36 or 6.59% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $895.35M. LTCH currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $17.30, offering almost -197.25% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $5.41, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 7.04% since then. We note from Latch Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.78 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.21 million.

Latch Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.60. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 11 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 4 recommended LTCH as a Hold, whereas 6 deemed it a Buy, and 1 rated it as Underweight. Latch Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.28 for the current quarter.

Latch Inc. (NASDAQ:LTCH) trade information

Instantly LTCH has showed a green trend with a performance of 6.59% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 6.56 on Tuesday, 02/15/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 11.28%. The company’s shares are currently down -23.12% year-to-date, but still down -6.73% over the last five days. On the other hand, Latch Inc. (NASDAQ:LTCH) is -8.06% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 11.77 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 12.02 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $10.33, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 43.66% from its current value. Analyst projections state that LTCH is forecast to be at a low of $7.50 and a high of $16.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -174.91% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -28.87% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Latch Inc. (LTCH) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates provided by 7 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $13.64 million in revenue for the current quarter. 7 analysts expect Latch Inc. to make $21.91 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022.

LTCH Dividends

Latch Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on November 09.

Latch Inc. (NASDAQ:LTCH)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 22.61% of Latch Inc. shares, and 47.92% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 61.92%. Latch Inc. stock is held by 75 institutions, with Spruce House Investment Management LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 9.84% of the shares, which is about 14.0 million shares worth $157.78 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 5.42% or 7.71 million shares worth $86.84 million as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Morgan Stanley Inst Fund Inc-Inception Port were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2021. The former held 2.61 million shares worth $29.45 million, making up 1.84% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Morgan Stanley Inst Fund Inc-Inception Port held roughly 2.3 million shares worth around $25.88 million, which represents about 1.61% of the total shares outstanding.