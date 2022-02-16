LAIX Inc. (NYSE:LAIX) – Analysts See The Stock Differently Today

In the last trading session, 1.74 million shares of the LAIX Inc. (NYSE:LAIX) were traded, and its beta was 0.81. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.63, and it changed around $0.11 or 21.62% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $33.26M. LAIX currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $4.08, offering almost -547.62% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.35, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 44.44% since then. We note from LAIX Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 115.04K.

LAIX Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Sell, based on a mean score of 4.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended LAIX as a Hold, whereas 0 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. LAIX Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

LAIX Inc. (NYSE:LAIX) trade information

Instantly LAIX has showed a green trend with a performance of 21.62% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.7600 on Tuesday, 02/15/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 17.11%. The company’s shares are currently up 12.93% year-to-date, but still up 9.31% over the last five days. On the other hand, LAIX Inc. (NYSE:LAIX) is 22.16% up in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $8.28, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 92.39% from its current value. Analyst projections state that LAIX is forecast to be at a low of $8.28 and a high of $8.28. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -1214.29% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -1214.29% from its current level to reach the projected low.

LAIX Inc. (LAIX) estimates and forecasts

The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -31.80%, down from the previous year.

LAIX Dividends

LAIX Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around December 31 and January 04.

LAIX Inc. (NYSE:LAIX)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.00% of LAIX Inc. shares, and 24.35% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 24.35%. LAIX Inc. stock is held by 10 institutions, with TB Alternative Assets Ltd. being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 12.30% of the shares, which is about 3.7 million shares worth $3.33 million.

IDG-Accel China Growth Fund III Associates, LP, with 7.62% or 2.29 million shares worth $2.07 million as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.