KLA Corporation (NASDAQ: KLAC) In 2022: Reward Or Shame To Investors?

In the last trading session, 1.55 million shares of the KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) were traded, and its beta was 1.23. Most recently the company’s share price was $387.50, and it changed around $22.34 or 6.12% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $61.64B. KLAC currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $457.12, offering almost -17.97% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $273.24, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 29.49% since then. We note from KLA Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.44 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.43 million.

KLA Corporation stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.10. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 24 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 8 recommended KLAC as a Hold, whereas 15 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. KLA Corporation is expected to report earnings per share of $5.45 for the current quarter.

KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) trade information

Instantly KLAC has showed a green trend with a performance of 6.12% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 405.78 on Tuesday, 02/15/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 4.5%. The company’s shares are currently down -9.91% year-to-date, but still up 0.59% over the last five days. On the other hand, KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) is -12.92% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 2.76 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.31 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $457.62, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 15.32% from its current value. Analyst projections state that KLAC is forecast to be at a low of $395.00 and a high of $545.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -40.65% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -1.94% from its current level to reach the projected low.

KLA Corporation (KLAC) estimates and forecasts

KLA Corporation share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 20.17 percent over the past six months and at a 41.03% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 19.20%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 68.20% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 42.90% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 31.60%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 15 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $2.33 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 15 analysts expect KLA Corporation to make $2.37 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 24.40%. KLA Corporation earnings are expected to increase by 73.60% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 20.70% per year for the next five years.

KLAC Dividends

KLA Corporation’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around April 27 and May 02. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 1.08 percent and its annual dividend per share was 4.20. It is important to note, however, that the 1.08% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision. The average dividend yield for the past five years averaged 1.96 per year.

KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.14% of KLA Corporation shares, and 89.78% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 89.91%. KLA Corporation stock is held by 1,386 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 10.36% of the shares, which is about 15.71 million shares worth $5.25 billion.

Blackrock Inc., with 7.44% or 11.28 million shares worth $3.77 billion as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard/Primecap Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2021. The former held 4.48 million shares worth $1.5 billion, making up 2.95% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 4.31 million shares worth around $1.44 billion, which represents about 2.84% of the total shares outstanding.