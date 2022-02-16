It’s Easy To Bet On Hippo Holdings Inc. (NYSE: HIPO) For Economic Progress Over The Impending Months

In the last trading session, 2.14 million shares of the Hippo Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HIPO) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.00, and it changed around $0.09 or 4.71% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.15B. HIPO currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $15.05, offering almost -652.5% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.79, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 10.5% since then. We note from Hippo Holdings Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.75 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.77 million.

Hippo Holdings Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended HIPO as a Hold, whereas 3 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Hippo Holdings Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.08 for the current quarter.

Hippo Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HIPO) trade information

Instantly HIPO has showed a green trend with a performance of 4.71% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 2.1100 on Tuesday, 02/15/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 5.21%. The company’s shares are currently down -29.33% year-to-date, but still up 1.01% over the last five days. On the other hand, Hippo Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HIPO) is -18.70% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 6.02 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.95 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $5.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 60.0% from its current value. Analyst projections state that HIPO is forecast to be at a low of $4.00 and a high of $6.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -200.0% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -100.0% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Hippo Holdings Inc. (HIPO) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates provided by 2 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $25.09 million in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect Hippo Holdings Inc. to make $30.17 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022.

HIPO Dividends

Hippo Holdings Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on November 10.

Hippo Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HIPO)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 19.44% of Hippo Holdings Inc. shares, and 35.92% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 44.58%. Hippo Holdings Inc. stock is held by 85 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 0.91% of the shares, which is about 5.1 million shares worth $23.87 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 0.89% or 4.99 million shares worth $23.36 million as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Growth Fund Of America Inc were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2021. The former held 4.9 million shares worth $22.95 million, making up 0.87% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Growth Fund Of America Inc held roughly 2.41 million shares worth around $11.26 million, which represents about 0.43% of the total shares outstanding.