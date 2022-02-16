Is WaveDancer Inc.’s (NASDAQ: WAVD) Stock Ready For A Price Spike?

In the last trading session, 1.92 million shares of the WaveDancer Inc. (NASDAQ:WAVD) were traded, and its beta was 3.35. Most recently the company’s share price was $4.39, and it changed around $0.09 or 2.09% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $62.78M. WAVD currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $5.49, offering almost -25.06% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.54, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 64.92% since then. We note from WaveDancer Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 68310.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 131.32K.

WaveDancer Inc. (NASDAQ:WAVD) trade information

Instantly WAVD has showed a green trend with a performance of 2.09% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 5.22 on Tuesday, 02/15/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 15.9%. The company’s shares are currently down -11.31% year-to-date, but still down -0.90% over the last five days. On the other hand, WaveDancer Inc. (NASDAQ:WAVD) is 4.37% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 12280.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.26 day(s).

WAVD Dividends

WaveDancer Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in March.

WaveDancer Inc. (NASDAQ:WAVD)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 51.63% of WaveDancer Inc. shares, and 0.00% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 0.00%.