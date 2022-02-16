Is Civitas Resources Inc. (NYSE: CIVI) Worth Your Money In 2022?

In the last trading session, 1.02 million shares of the Civitas Resources Inc. (NYSE:CIVI) were traded, and its beta was 1.84. Most recently the company’s share price was $48.89, and it changed around -$1.52 or -3.02% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $4.15B. CIVI currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $59.65, offering almost -22.01% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $26.15, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 46.51% since then. We note from Civitas Resources Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.86 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 877.28K.

Civitas Resources Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.80. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended CIVI as a Hold, whereas 5 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Civitas Resources Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $2.14 for the current quarter.

Civitas Resources Inc. (NYSE:CIVI) trade information

Instantly CIVI has showed a red trend with a performance of -3.02% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 54.97 on Tuesday, 02/15/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 11.06%. The company’s shares are currently down -0.16% year-to-date, but still down -6.20% over the last five days. On the other hand, Civitas Resources Inc. (NYSE:CIVI) is -14.27% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 4.86 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 4.1 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $75.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 34.81% from its current value. Analyst projections state that CIVI is forecast to be at a low of $60.00 and a high of $91.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -86.13% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -22.72% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Civitas Resources Inc. (CIVI) estimates and forecasts

Civitas Resources Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 40.69 percent over the past six months and at a 2.13% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 1.10%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -45.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 204.50% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 293.00%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 6 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $454.4 million in revenue for the current quarter. 5 analysts expect Civitas Resources Inc. to make $566.88 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $62.63 million and $62.74 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 625.50%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 803.50%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -49.30%. Civitas Resources Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 52.70% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 15.00% per year for the next five years.

CIVI Dividends

Civitas Resources Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 15 and February 21. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 3.78 percent and its annual dividend per share was 1.85. It is important to note, however, that the 3.78% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Civitas Resources Inc. (NYSE:CIVI)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.70% of Civitas Resources Inc. shares, and 81.36% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 81.94%. Civitas Resources Inc. stock is held by 281 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 13.51% of the shares, which is about 4.17 million shares worth $199.7 million.

Franklin Resources, Inc., with 12.24% or 3.78 million shares worth $180.97 million as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Franklin Custodian Funds-Income Fund and iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2021. The former held 3.41 million shares worth $163.46 million, making up 11.06% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF held roughly 2.08 million shares worth around $116.67 million, which represents about 6.73% of the total shares outstanding.