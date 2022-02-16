Inuvo Inc. (AMEX: INUV) Stock: Can It Go Higher?

In today’s recent session, 2.17 million shares of the Inuvo Inc. (AMEX:INUV) have been traded, and its beta is 0.86. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.57, and it changed around $0.08 or 16.08% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $59.55M. INUV at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $1.69, offering almost -196.49% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.35, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 38.6% since then. We note from Inuvo Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 815.74K.

Inuvo Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended INUV as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Inuvo Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.01 for the current quarter.

Inuvo Inc. (AMEX:INUV) trade information

Instantly INUV has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 16.08% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.5440 on Tuesday, 02/15/22 decreased the stock’s daily price by -4.78%. The company’s shares are currently down -7.53% year-to-date, but still up 7.71% over the last five days. On the other hand, Inuvo Inc. (AMEX:INUV) is 6.08% up in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $2.13, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 73.24% from its current value. Analyst projections state that INUV is forecast to be at a low of $1.25 and a high of $3.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -426.32% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -119.3% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Inuvo Inc. (INUV) estimates and forecasts

The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 32.60%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 2 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $19.09 million in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect Inuvo Inc. to make $13.9 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $12.9 million and $10.62 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 48.00%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 30.90%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -24.60%. Inuvo Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 15.00% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 30.00% per year for the next five years.

INUV Dividends

Inuvo Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on November 11.

Inuvo Inc. (AMEX:INUV)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 13.64% of Inuvo Inc. shares, and 18.17% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 21.03%. Inuvo Inc. stock is held by 37 institutions, with Perkins Capital Management, Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 4.77% of the shares, which is about 5.67 million shares worth $3.0 million.

Herald Investment Management Ltd, with 4.46% or 5.29 million shares worth $2.81 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2021. The former held 2.56 million shares worth $1.79 million, making up 2.16% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 1.41 million shares worth around $0.99 million, which represents about 1.19% of the total shares outstanding.