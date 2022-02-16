If You’re A Risk-Taking Investor, Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE: CS) Is Worth Taking A Chance On.

In today’s recent session, 1.1 million shares of the Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) have been traded, and its beta is 1.40. Most recently the company’s share price was $9.09, and it changed around $0.01 or 0.06% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $25.13B. CS at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $14.87, offering almost -63.59% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $8.77, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 3.52% since then. We note from Credit Suisse Group AG’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 6.29 million.

Credit Suisse Group AG stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 3.30. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 5 out of 21 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 11 recommended CS as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and 2 rated it as Underweight. Credit Suisse Group AG is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) trade information

Instantly CS has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 0.06% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 9.40 on Tuesday, 02/15/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 3.3%. The company’s shares are currently down -5.81% year-to-date, but still down -8.56% over the last five days. On the other hand, Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) is -13.93% down in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $10.25, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 11.32% from its current value. Analyst projections state that CS is forecast to be at a low of $8.11 and a high of $14.05. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -54.57% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 10.78% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Credit Suisse Group AG (CS) estimates and forecasts

Credit Suisse Group AG share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -11.50 percent over the past six months and at a 1,411.11% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 5.30%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 21.40%. Credit Suisse Group AG earnings are expected to increase by -20.10% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 1.40% per year for the next five years.

CS Dividends

Credit Suisse Group AG’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in March. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 4.52 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.41. It is important to note, however, that the 4.52% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.00% of Credit Suisse Group AG shares, and 4.07% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 4.07%. Credit Suisse Group AG stock is held by 229 institutions, with Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 1.13% of the shares, which is about 30.08 million shares worth $289.95 million.

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP, with 0.19% or 4.94 million shares worth $47.61 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard/Windsor II and Hotchkis and Wiley Value Opportunities Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Oct 30, 2021. The former held 12.21 million shares worth $125.92 million, making up 0.46% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Hotchkis and Wiley Value Opportunities Fund held roughly 2.07 million shares worth around $19.92 million, which represents about 0.08% of the total shares outstanding.