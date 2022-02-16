How To Invest In XP Inc. (NASDAQ: XP) Stock. Performance & Trends

In the last trading session, 4.12 million shares of the XP Inc. (NASDAQ:XP) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $35.34, and it changed around $1.93 or 5.78% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $19.42B. XP currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $53.08, offering almost -50.2% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $25.82, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 26.94% since then. We note from XP Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 3.84 million.

XP Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.50. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 9 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 4 recommended XP as a Hold, whereas 5 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. XP Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.25 for the current quarter.

XP Inc. (NASDAQ:XP) trade information

Instantly XP has showed a green trend with a performance of 5.78% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 35.79 on Tuesday, 02/15/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.26%. The company’s shares are currently up 22.96% year-to-date, but still up 9.85% over the last five days. On the other hand, XP Inc. (NASDAQ:XP) is 22.96% up in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $231.22, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 84.72% from its current value. Analyst projections state that XP is forecast to be at a low of $188.63 and a high of $342.67. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -869.64% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -433.76% from its current level to reach the projected low.

XP Inc. (XP) estimates and forecasts

XP Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -21.50 percent over the past six months and at a 19.83% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 2.00%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 8.70% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -6.90% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 42.90%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 4 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $588.46 million in revenue for the current quarter. 4 analysts expect XP Inc. to make $623.45 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $440.39 million and $533.3 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 33.60%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 16.90%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 79.80%. XP Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 73.00% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 4.78% per year for the next five years.

XP Dividends

XP Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 21 and February 25.

XP Inc. (NASDAQ:XP)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 68.06% of XP Inc. shares, and 51.03% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 159.77%. XP Inc. stock is held by 301 institutions, with General Atlantic, L.P. being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 12.23% of the shares, which is about 46.2 million shares worth $1.86 billion.

Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc, with 5.63% or 21.27 million shares worth $854.31 million as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Europacific Growth Fund and Price (T.Rowe) Growth Stock Fund Inc. were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2021. The former held 11.28 million shares worth $453.07 million, making up 2.99% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Price (T.Rowe) Growth Stock Fund Inc. held roughly 3.93 million shares worth around $157.91 million, which represents about 1.04% of the total shares outstanding.