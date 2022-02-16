Gold Fields Limited (NYSE: GFI): The Stock We Should Bet On For Economic Growth In The Months To Come

In today’s recent session, 2.13 million shares of the Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) have been traded, and its beta is 0.76. Most recently the company’s share price was $11.94, and it changed around $0.15 or 1.27% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $10.33B. GFI at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $12.52, offering almost -4.86% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $7.75, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 35.09% since then. We note from Gold Fields Limited’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 7.13 million.

Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) trade information

Instantly GFI has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 1.27% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 12.34 on Tuesday, 02/15/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 3.24%. The company’s shares are currently up 7.28% year-to-date, but still up 5.55% over the last five days. On the other hand, Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) is 12.18% up in the 30-day period.

Gold Fields Limited (GFI) estimates and forecasts

Gold Fields Limited share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 32.77 percent over the past six months and at a 14.00% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of -0.80%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 35.70%.

GFI Dividends

Gold Fields Limited’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in March. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 3.05 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.36. It is important to note, however, that the 3.05% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.00% of Gold Fields Limited shares, and 31.45% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 31.45%. Gold Fields Limited stock is held by 298 institutions, with Van Eck Associates Corporation being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 5.66% of the shares, which is about 50.25 million shares worth $408.03 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 2.46% or 21.83 million shares worth $177.28 million as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Gold Miners ETF and MFS Series Trust X-MFS Emerging Markets Equity Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2021. The former held 45.1 million shares worth $366.23 million, making up 5.08% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, MFS Series Trust X-MFS Emerging Markets Equity Fund held roughly 10.1 million shares worth around $95.77 million, which represents about 1.14% of the total shares outstanding.