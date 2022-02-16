GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE: GSK): It Is A Stock Worth Considering Today

In today’s recent session, 1.12 million shares of the GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) have been traded, and its beta is 0.70. Most recently the company’s share price was $43.37, and it changed around -$0.25 or -0.57% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $110.05B. GSK at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $46.85, offering almost -8.02% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $33.53, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 22.69% since then. We note from GlaxoSmithKline plc’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 4.32 million.

GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) trade information

Instantly GSK has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -0.57% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 45.51 on Tuesday, 02/15/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 4.7%. The company’s shares are currently down -1.09% year-to-date, but still down -3.54% over the last five days. On the other hand, GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) is -4.07% down in the 30-day period.

GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK) estimates and forecasts

GlaxoSmithKline plc share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 3.05 percent over the past six months and at a 6.11% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 8.50%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 3.20% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -11.40% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 5.00%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 2 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $12.15 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect GlaxoSmithKline plc to make $11.84 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $10.23 billion and $11.31 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 18.80%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 4.70%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -7.90%. GlaxoSmithKline plc earnings are expected to increase by 23.20% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 5.20% per year for the next five years.

GSK Dividends

GlaxoSmithKline plc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 01 and February 06. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 5.04 percent and its annual dividend per share was 2.20. It is important to note, however, that the 5.04% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.01% of GlaxoSmithKline plc shares, and 13.22% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 13.22%. GlaxoSmithKline plc stock is held by 997 institutions, with Dodge & Cox Inc being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 3.52% of the shares, which is about 88.52 million shares worth $3.9 billion.

Capital International Investors, with 0.76% or 19.12 million shares worth $843.11 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Dodge & Cox Stock Fund and American Mutual Fund Inc were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2021. The former held 58.81 million shares worth $2.25 billion, making up 2.34% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, American Mutual Fund Inc held roughly 14.11 million shares worth around $597.25 million, which represents about 0.56% of the total shares outstanding.