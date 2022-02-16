Gerdau S.A. (NYSE: GGB) Could See Prices Soar In The Coming Months

In today’s recent session, 1.33 million shares of the Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB) have been traded, and its beta is 1.50. Most recently the company’s share price was $5.36, and it changed around $0.02 or 0.47% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $8.86B. GGB at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $7.10, offering almost -32.46% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $4.15, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 22.57% since then. We note from Gerdau S.A.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 8.11 million.

Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB) trade information

Instantly GGB has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 0.47% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 5.64 on Tuesday, 02/15/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 4.96%. The company’s shares are currently up 8.54% year-to-date, but still down -2.55% over the last five days. On the other hand, Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB) is 4.50% down in the 30-day period.

Gerdau S.A. (GGB) estimates and forecasts

Gerdau S.A. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 0.06 percent over the past six months and at a 477.78% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of -25.40%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 192.90% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 10.70% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 71.10%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $3.69 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Gerdau S.A. to make $3.67 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $2.63 billion and $3.16 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 40.20%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 16.40%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 20.30%. Gerdau S.A. earnings are expected to increase by 96.20% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 5.33% per year for the next five years.

GGB Dividends

Gerdau S.A.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in March. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 10.11 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.54. It is important to note, however, that the 10.11% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.00% of Gerdau S.A. shares, and 21.93% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 21.93%. Gerdau S.A. stock is held by 218 institutions, with Capital International Investors being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 8.47% of the shares, which is about 97.12 million shares worth $477.82 million.

Contrarian Capital Management, LLC, with 2.02% or 23.14 million shares worth $113.84 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

New Perspective Fund Inc and New World Fund, Inc. were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2021. The former held 55.8 million shares worth $274.52 million, making up 4.87% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, New World Fund, Inc. held roughly 29.33 million shares worth around $138.74 million, which represents about 2.56% of the total shares outstanding.