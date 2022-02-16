Home  »  Business   »  Gannett Co. Inc. (NYSE:GCI) Receives Different Rea...

Gannett Co. Inc. (NYSE:GCI) Receives Different Reactions From Analysts

In the last trading session, 2.49 million shares of the Gannett Co. Inc. (NYSE:GCI) were traded, and its beta was 2.53. Most recently the company’s share price was $6.18, and it changed around $0.18 or 3.00% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $888.44M. GCI currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $7.05, offering almost -14.08% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $3.66, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 40.78% since then. We note from Gannett Co. Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.86 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.66 million.

Gannett Co. Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Sell, based on a mean score of 4.30. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 2 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended GCI as a Hold, whereas 0 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Gannett Co. Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.02 for the current quarter.

Gannett Co. Inc. (NYSE:GCI) trade information

Instantly GCI has showed a green trend with a performance of 3.00% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 6.35 on Tuesday, 02/15/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 2.68%. The company’s shares are currently up 15.95% year-to-date, but still up 7.48% over the last five days. On the other hand, Gannett Co. Inc. (NYSE:GCI) is 16.60% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 15.29 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 10.07 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $5.20, which translates to bulls needing to decrease their stock price by -18.85% from its current value. Analyst projections state that GCI is forecast to be at a low of $4.90 and a high of $5.50. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge 11.0% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 20.71% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Gannett Co. Inc. (GCI) estimates and forecasts

The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -5.40%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 2 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $838.25 million in revenue for the current quarter. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -4.20%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -39.70%.

GCI Dividends

Gannett Co. Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around November 01 and November 05.

Gannett Co. Inc. (NYSE:GCI)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 7.30% of Gannett Co. Inc. shares, and 69.10% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 74.55%. Gannett Co. Inc. stock is held by 250 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 16.00% of the shares, which is about 22.82 million shares worth $121.63 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 6.39% or 9.11 million shares worth $60.87 million as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Nov 29, 2021. The former held 9.71 million shares worth $49.64 million, making up 6.81% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 3.82 million shares worth around $25.5 million, which represents about 2.68% of the total shares outstanding.

