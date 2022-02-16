Future Prospects And Stock Pricing Of SciPlay Corporation (NASDAQ: SCPL)

In the last trading session, 1.79 million shares of the SciPlay Corporation (NASDAQ:SCPL) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $13.56, and it changed around $0.37 or 2.81% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.78B. SCPL currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $22.29, offering almost -64.38% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $10.75, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 20.72% since then. We note from SciPlay Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 687.11K.

SciPlay Corporation stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 2.90. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 10 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 8 recommended SCPL as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. SciPlay Corporation is expected to report earnings per share of $0.22 for the current quarter.

SciPlay Corporation (NASDAQ:SCPL) trade information

Instantly SCPL has showed a green trend with a performance of 2.81% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 13.87 on Tuesday, 02/15/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 2.24%. The company’s shares are currently down -1.60% year-to-date, but still up 5.44% over the last five days. On the other hand, SciPlay Corporation (NASDAQ:SCPL) is 9.35% up in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $16.72, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 18.9% from its current value. Analyst projections state that SCPL is forecast to be at a low of $13.00 and a high of $21.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -54.87% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 4.13% from its current level to reach the projected low.

SciPlay Corporation (SCPL) estimates and forecasts

SciPlay Corporation share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -22.07 percent over the past six months and at a 6.98% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 11.30%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 4.20%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 9 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $154.59 million in revenue for the current quarter. 6 analysts expect SciPlay Corporation to make $153.5 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $147.1 million and $151.1 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 5.10%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 1.60%.

SciPlay Corporation earnings are expected to increase by -40.00% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 13.90% per year for the next five years.

SCPL Dividends

SciPlay Corporation’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 28 and March 04.

SciPlay Corporation (NASDAQ:SCPL)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 3.16% of SciPlay Corporation shares, and 95.31% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 98.41%. SciPlay Corporation stock is held by 131 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 8.11% of the shares, which is about 1.99 million shares worth $41.18 million.

TIG Advisors, LLC, with 7.25% or 1.78 million shares worth $36.79 million as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2021. The former held 0.65 million shares worth $13.49 million, making up 2.66% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund held roughly 0.58 million shares worth around $11.93 million, which represents about 2.35% of the total shares outstanding.