Future Outlook And Weber Inc. Stock Price Performance

In the last trading session, 1.32 million shares of the Weber Inc. (NYSE:WEBR) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $10.35, and it changed around -$0.25 or -2.36% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $3.08B. WEBR currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $20.44, offering almost -97.49% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $8.56, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 17.29% since then. We note from Weber Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 494.90K.

Weber Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 2.50. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 8 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 7 recommended WEBR as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Weber Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.04 for the current quarter.

Weber Inc. (NYSE:WEBR) trade information

Instantly WEBR has showed a red trend with a performance of -2.36% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 11.38 on Tuesday, 02/15/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 9.05%. The company’s shares are currently down -19.95% year-to-date, but still down -5.57% over the last five days. On the other hand, Weber Inc. (NYSE:WEBR) is -0.58% down in the 30-day period.

Weber Inc. (WEBR) estimates and forecasts

The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 6.80%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 7 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $314.88 million in revenue for the current quarter. 7 analysts expect Weber Inc. to make $710.25 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022.

Weber Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -46.00% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 12.90% per year for the next five years.

WEBR Dividends

Weber Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on December 08. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 0.39 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.04. It is important to note, however, that the 0.39% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Weber Inc. (NYSE:WEBR)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 17.53% of Weber Inc. shares, and 67.89% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 82.32%. Weber Inc. stock is held by 114 institutions, with BDT Capital Partners, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 48.63% of the shares, which is about 25.55 million shares worth $449.4 million.

Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Trust, with 4.76% or 2.5 million shares worth $43.98 million as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2021. The former held 0.5 million shares worth $8.75 million, making up 0.95% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund held roughly 0.46 million shares worth around $8.06 million, which represents about 0.87% of the total shares outstanding.