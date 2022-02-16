Future Outlook And Stock Price Performance For Range Resources Corporation (NYSE: RRC)

In the last trading session, 3.03 million shares of the Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) were traded, and its beta was 2.15. Most recently the company’s share price was $20.25, and it changed around -$0.23 or -1.12% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $5.10B. RRC currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $26.48, offering almost -30.77% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $8.47, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 58.17% since then. We note from Range Resources Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 4.39 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.57 million.

Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) trade information

Instantly RRC has showed a red trend with a performance of -1.12% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 21.09 on Tuesday, 02/15/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 3.98%. The company’s shares are currently up 13.57% year-to-date, but still up 6.24% over the last five days. On the other hand, Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) is -7.07% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 25.85 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 6.09 day(s).

Range Resources Corporation (RRC) estimates and forecasts

Range Resources Corporation share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 49.89 percent over the past six months and at a 2,411.11% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 1.10%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 5,150.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 303.30% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 62.90%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 14 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $945.78 million in revenue for the current quarter. 14 analysts expect Range Resources Corporation to make $914.15 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $444.81 million and $553.63 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 112.60%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 65.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 7.20%. Range Resources Corporation earnings are expected to increase by 57.40% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 12.20% per year for the next five years.

RRC Dividends

Range Resources Corporation’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 21 and February 25.

Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 2.58% of Range Resources Corporation shares, and 91.97% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 94.40%. Range Resources Corporation stock is held by 387 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 15.08% of the shares, which is about 39.17 million shares worth $886.39 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 10.53% or 27.37 million shares worth $619.32 million as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Oct 30, 2021. The former held 17.5 million shares worth $408.21 million, making up 6.74% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 7.01 million shares worth around $158.63 million, which represents about 2.70% of the total shares outstanding.